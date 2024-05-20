Uganda: MultiChoice Signs MOU With Govt to Digitalise, Enhance Local Content

The government through the ministry of ICT and National Guidance have signed a new cooperation agreement with MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V (MAH) geared towards establishing stronger partnerships, digitalisation, enhancing the local content sector in Uganda, intellectual property rights protection and skills development within the applicable legal frameworks.

The signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) took place in Johannesburg, South Africa for purposes of technical facilities benchmarking according to the press release. Dr Aminah Zawedde, permanent secretary of the ministry of ICT signed on behalf of the government

The MoU covers MAH and its associate MultiChoice Uganda, as the local partner, and further provides for continued strengthening of future cooperation between MAH and the ministry of ICT and National Guidance.

"I am glad to sign this MoU on behalf of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance for Uganda," said Zawedde.

MultiChoice commenced operations in Uganda 30 years ago and has been at the forefront in the provision of quality sport, education, and entertainment content.

"This MoU signed cordially here today is a step in the right direction in fostering relations between the two parties. We view Uganda as a strategic market for our commercial growth and key socio-development initiatives. The presence of the permanent secretary for the ministry of ICT and National Guidance accompanied by the managing director for MultiChoice Uganda, Mr Hassan Saleh demonstrates how the private and public sectors of the economy can collaborate for the broader benefit of the Ugandan society," said Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng group executive: regulatory & corporate affairs (MultiChoice Group).