South Africa: Condolences for the People of Iran Following Air Disaster

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the South African people and government, extended his condolences to the people of Iran following the death of President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi and well as that country's Foreign Minister.

President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as well as other personnel died when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in East Azerbaijan on their way back to Iran on Sunday.

President Ramaphosa said government joins that country "in this moment of mourning".

"This is an extraordinary, unthinkable tragedy that has claimed a remarkable leader of a nation with whom South Africa enjoys strong bilateral relations and whom we were honoured to welcome to the BRICS fold in Johannesburg in 2023.

"Our hearts go out to the affected families and the administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

In a statement, the Presidency said: "On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the Supreme Leader of Iran, The Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and the government and people of the Islamic Republic. President Ramaphosa's thoughts are with the families of the late President and Foreign Minister as well as the relatives of the personnel and air crew who perished".