South Africa: KZN Govt Sends Condolences to Families of Ballito Wall Collapse

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government has sent condolences to the families of four construction workers who died during the tragic Ballito wall collapse on Saturday.

Five construction workers were trapped when a wall collapsed at the Ballito construction site in Zen Drive, Durban, and claimed the lives of four workers.

One construction worker survived and is recovering in hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, expressed her sadness at the incident, which she described as "yet another tragedy in the built environment and construction sector", following the multi-storey building collapse in George, Western Cape, which to date has claimed the lives of 33 people.

"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the four construction workers who tragically lost their lives when a wall collapsed at a construction site on Zen Drive in Ballito on Saturday. This devastating incident has cast a shadow of grief over our community, and we mourn alongside those who are suffering this unimaginable loss," Dube-Ncube said.

Dube-Ncube said while awaiting the results of the police investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident, the provincial government is committed to ensuring that the families affected receive the support and assistance they need.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time. We also wish to extend our support to the one worker who survived this tragic event and is currently recovering from the ordeal.

"The bravery and dedication of the search and rescue teams, who worked tirelessly to rescue the workers, do not go unnoticed and are deeply appreciated," Dube-Ncube said.

The Premier also emphasised the safety and well-being of the workers as a priority, adding that government will work diligently to prevent such tragedies in the future.

"In this time of sorrow, let us come together as a community to support those who have lost their loved ones and to honour the memory of those who perished. Their hard work and dedication will not be forgotten. May their respective souls rest in peace," Dube-Ncube said.