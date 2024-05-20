Kenya: Bill to Introduce Mandatory Registration for All ICT Service Providers

Nairobi — Those working as information, communication, and technology (ICT) professionals will now be required to get a license to operate if the proposed ICT Authority Bill 2024 is enacted into law.

The legislative proposal by the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy, Eliud Owalo, proposes that those who intend to provide ICT services shall be required to apply to the Authority for accreditation.

"A person who intends to provide ICT services shall apply to the Authority for accreditation in a prescribed manner and upon payment of the required fee,"

According to CS Owalo, the Bill aims to facilitate the provision of secure, proficient, and high-performing ICT services.

CS Owalo stated that the Bill intends to simplify the incorporation of ICT in the process of public service delivery to improve accessibility, efficiency, and inclusivity in the ICT sector.

Additionally, the Bill seeks to enable the authority to assign the categories of accreditation based on necessary experience and the technical qualifications and skills prescribed by the authority.

"The Authority may assign categories of accreditation as the Authority may determine whether an applicant shall be a holder of the minimum technical qualifications and skills prescribed by the Authority for the class of contract works in respect of which registration is sought."

It also proposes that upon the applicant submission request, the Authority shall process the application submitted within thirty days from the date of receipt of the application and provide approval for accreditation.

"Where the Authority approves the application, the Authority shall accredit the applicant and where the Authority rejects the application, the Authority shall inform the applicant of such rejection and provide reasons."

The ICT Authority Bill 2024 further states that any accreditation granted by the Authority shall be renewed annually, and it shall establish, maintain, and publish a register of accredited service providers.

The Bill also advocates that the Authority may suspend a certificate, for such a period as the Authority may specify, if an ICT service provider has contravened any of the conditions of accreditation and has conducted business in a manner that is detrimental to the interest of a public entity.