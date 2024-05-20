South Africa: Comic Con Cape Town 2024 - a Big Level Up From Previous One

analysis

A look back at the pros and cons of Comic Con Cape Town 2024, the Mother City's second Comic Con pop culture celebration.

It may have been only the second Comic Con Cape Town (CCCT), but 2024's pop culture celebration will be remembered as an outlier due to its five-day duration, running from 27 April to 1 May.

Not even the world's biggest geeky gatherings - including the likes of San Diego Comic-Con and CCXP - are open to the public for more than four days, so one really can't avoid talking about it.

Organisers have already said that five days will likely never happen again, since it only came about as a result of the April/May public holidays (particularly Freedom Day) falling so awkwardly.

South Africa won't be in a similar situation for the next six years or so.

Word on the street is that it was also the sponsors who were pushing for as long a Con as possible due to their investment.

Either way, with the event behind us now, Comic Con Cape Town 2024's unusual length did appear to have a wide-ranging impact.

Regardless of duration, Comic Con Cape Town 2024 was a big level up over its inaugural predecessor.

There were bigger name guests (like Sean Gunn, Veronica Taylor, South African-born stars Lesley-Ann Brandt and Sharlto Copley, plus...