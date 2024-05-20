South Africa: Comic Con Cape Town 2024 - a Big Level Up From Previous One

20 May 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Noelle Adams

A look back at the pros and cons of Comic Con Cape Town 2024, the Mother City's second Comic Con pop culture celebration.

It may have been only the second Comic Con Cape Town (CCCT), but 2024's pop culture celebration will be remembered as an outlier due to its five-day duration, running from 27 April to 1 May.

Not even the world's biggest geeky gatherings - including the likes of San Diego Comic-Con and CCXP - are open to the public for more than four days, so one really can't avoid talking about it.

Organisers have already said that five days will likely never happen again, since it only came about as a result of the April/May public holidays (particularly Freedom Day) falling so awkwardly.

South Africa won't be in a similar situation for the next six years or so.

Word on the street is that it was also the sponsors who were pushing for as long a Con as possible due to their investment.

Either way, with the event behind us now, Comic Con Cape Town 2024's unusual length did appear to have a wide-ranging impact.

Regardless of duration, Comic Con Cape Town 2024 was a big level up over its inaugural predecessor.

There were bigger name guests (like Sean Gunn, Veronica Taylor, South African-born stars Lesley-Ann Brandt and Sharlto Copley, plus...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.