Somalia Extends Condolences to Iran Following Tragic Helicopter Crash

Mogadishu — In the wake of a devastating helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other senior officials, the Somali Government has expressed its profound sympathy and condolences to the people and Government of the Republic of Iran.

This unfortunate incident occurred during a return trip to Tehran, leaving the nation in mourning and the international community in shock.

The Somali Government, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has joined world leaders in offering condolences to the Iranian people, emphasizing the deep sorrow and sympathy felt for the loss of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and the other officials who perished in the crash.

The Somali Government's message of condolence was shared through various official channels, including social media and press releases, highlighting the close ties between the two nations and the shared grief felt during this difficult time.

