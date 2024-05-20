Somalia Extends Condolences to Iran Following Tragic Helicopter Crash

20 May 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — In the wake of a devastating helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other senior officials, the Somali Government has expressed its profound sympathy and condolences to the people and Government of the Republic of Iran.

This unfortunate incident occurred during a return trip to Tehran, leaving the nation in mourning and the international community in shock.

The Somali Government, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has joined world leaders in offering condolences to the Iranian people, emphasizing the deep sorrow and sympathy felt for the loss of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and the other officials who perished in the crash.

The Somali Government's message of condolence was shared through various official channels, including social media and press releases, highlighting the close ties between the two nations and the shared grief felt during this difficult time.

The Somali Government's expression of condolences comes at a time when the world is mourning the loss of Iranian leaders and reflecting on the impact of this tragic event.

The loss of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, both prominent figures in Iranian politics and diplomacy, is a significant blow to the nation and the international community.

In its message of condolence, the Somali Government highlighted the importance of solidarity and support during times of tragedy, emphasizing the need for the international community to come together in the face of adversity.

The message also underscored the deep respect and admiration the Somali Government holds for the Iranian people and their leaders, and the commitment to stand by them during this period of mourning and recovery.

As the world reflects on the lives lost in the tragic helicopter crash, the Somali Government's expression of condolences serves as a reminder of the global community's interconnectedness and the importance of standing together in times of sorrow.

The Somali Government's message of sympathy and support to the Iranian people and Government is a testament to the strength of international relations and the shared humanity that transcends borders and political differences.

