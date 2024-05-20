Zimbabwe: Korean Pop Festival On the Cards

20 May 2024
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

The Korean embassy in Zimbabwe has lined up a music festival to celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations between Korea and Zimbabwe.

The festival dubbed "Show Me Your K" will be held on May 22 at The Venue in Avondale and will showcase cultural exchange while launching future collaborations.

This initiative comes as Korea gears up to host the first-ever Korea-Africa Summit in Seoul this June. His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has been invited to attend the summit.

The event will commemorate 30 years of Korea-Zimbabwe diplomacy, featuring K-Pop performances that showcase Korean culture

Zimbabwean artists Hope Masike and John Cole will also perform. Diverse booths featuring Korean food products, cultural organizations, and author Hope's published works will be available.

Open to all ages and groups, the event welcomes the public to celebrate the Korea-Zimbabwe friendship and experience both cultures.

This event signifies the growing cultural exchange and strong diplomatic ties between Korea and Zimbabwe. It paves the way for future collaborations, including visits from Korean B-boy and Kukkiwon Taekwondo teams to Zimbabwe in September and October, respectively.

A Korean embassy official said, "A lot has been lined up. Kpop and African music dance performances by Salt and Light, Extreme Dreamers, a Korean song performance with traditional Korean instruments, a collaboration performance by John Cole and Hope Masike. As well as, Korean booths that showcase Korean products,"

He added: "We have shared diplomatic relations since 1994, 30th year of diplomatic relations, thus we want to celebrate big. There is a growing interest in K-culture, especially Kpop amongst the Zimbabwean youth, thus we want to provide an opportunity for them to come and experience Kpop performances. Also, there's the Korea-Africa Summit in June, thus we want to celebrate the harmony of Korea and African culture with dance performances prior to the summit."

