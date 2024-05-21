Africa: Protecting Africa's Wetlands Is Key to Combating Biodiversity Loss

From grassroots to global: Involving multiple stakeholders could enhance biodiversity governance and speed progress.

Africa is faced with a profound challenge: the continent's rich biodiversity, which fuels its economy and shields it from climate change, is in decline.

By the end of the century, climate change alone could result in the loss of over half of African bird and mammal species. This could also result in a 20%-30% reduction in lake productivity and a significant decrease in plant species.

But there cannot be a discussion about biodiversity without a discussion on wetlands.

Wetlands are incredibly biodiverse ecosystems that support a wide array of flora and fauna that we depend on. Wetlands ensure food and fresh water, in addition to providing jobs and services to local inhabitants. They protect communities from floods and storms, and even mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Yet despite these benefits, humanity is destroying wetlands at an alarming rate.

In response to this ongoing biodiversity crisis, many African nations are actively working on implementing national biodiversity strategies and action plans to meet the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework targets.

While overall advancements remain challenging, there has been progress in many areas, such as the recovery of threatened species and the effective management of protected wetland areas.

Conservation efforts at an international level

Countries are taking proactive measures to preserve and restore wetlands and are rallying through commitments like the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. Individual citizens, NGOs, governments, and international institutions alike are working to reverse the current destructive trends.

In West Africa, Gambia and Senegal are facing the challenges of habitat loss and biodiversity decline. Their transboundary conservation efforts have led to the protection of the Niumi-Saloum Wetland of International Importance, a Ramsar Site spanning both countries that is a critical area for biodiversity.

This collaboration has enabled better management of the Site's diverse ecosystems, which include mangrove forests and a variety of fauna, such as migratory birds and the West African manatee.

Gabon has benefited from World Bank initiatives that have enhanced conservation efforts in parks and forested wetlands. These projects have expanded conservation knowledge, improved monitoring systems, and promoted eco-responsible behaviours, significantly reducing illegal activities like fishing and poaching.

In South Africa, a GEF grant to iSimangaliso Wetland Park has not only improved the park's ecological function but has also boosted economic opportunities for the surrounding communities. The initiative has created jobs, facilitated business training, and prepared leaders for effective resource management.

Mozambique's conservation efforts, supported by the MozBio Program, have focused on protecting diverse habitats, including coral reefs and national parks. The program has engaged thousands of beneficiaries, promoting community involvement in conservation and raising private investment.

The power of community-led conservation

International financial institutions and governments, as seen in Gabon and South Africa, have provided funds for sustainable wetland management. However, true strength lies at the grassroots level.

In Angola, environmentalist Fernanda Samuel has become a key figure in conservation efforts through her work with the NGO OTCHIVA. Her commitment began in 2016, driven by the alarming disappearance of flamingos in her hometown due to destructive construction practices. She was included in the first Women Changemakers in the World of Wetlands cohort in 2024, and her movement has inspired youth across the continent.

The situation in Uganda's Achwa River basin is similarly concerning. Over the last two decades, the region has lost vast areas of wetlands, with 20% now considered degraded. This has prompted two local women, Apio Kevin and Aol Dorcus, to step forward, creating conservation initiatives that are an example of sustainable, community-led resource management.

Madagascar has seen grassroots conservation efforts gain traction as well. Kivalo led by Justin Rakotomanahira, is an example of how community efforts can contribute to sustainable mangrove restoration.

This community has transformed 56 hectares of barren land into a haven of biodiversity, which has facilitated access to clean water and improved sanitation, while enhancing the economic benefits derived from local mangrove forests.

From local ingenuity to global solutions

Local communities, often the most affected by biodiversity loss, are at the heart of this struggle. Their local knowledge and direct stake in their natural surroundings make them powerful agents of change.

Individuals like Fernanda Samuel and NGOs like OTCHIVA are inspiring a global audience and proving that dedicated efforts can effect real change.

While African countries are facing significant challenges in terms of biodiversity loss, concerted efforts--like these--at local, national, and international levels are helping to preserve the continent's natural heritage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These initiatives highlight the critical importance of adaptive governance, community involvement, and international support in tackling environmental challenges.

A more robust approach involving multiple stakeholders at every level could enhance biodiversity governance and speed progress. This approach could integrate the value of local and Indigenous knowledge and allow these experts to work closely with government authorities and international organizations.

Through the Convention on Wetlands, in collaboration with the UN Biodiversity Convention and other partners, the sustainable management and protection of wetlands--crucial for biodiversity and humanity alike--is possible. But only if we work hand-in-hand to achieve it.

Dr Musonda Mumba is the Secretary General for the Convention on Wetlands. A Zambian-born environmentalist with over 25 years of global experience in environmental management and sustainable development. Dr Mumba is the founder of the Network of African Women Environmentalists (NAWE) and has received numerous accolades for her work, including being named one the 100 most influential African women. A prolific author, she is widely published. Dr Mumba received her BSc. Ed. at University of Zambia and her Ph.D. at University College London in wetland conservation and hydrology.