Somalia: Somali Police Detain Social Media Influencers for Public Incitement for Third Consecutive Day

20 May 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

For the second consecutive day, the Somali Police Force has continued detaining dozens of prominent social media influencers across the capital city of Mogadishu.

Photos of 21 of these youths, who are well-known on social media platforms such as TikTok, have been published on the official Facebook page of the Banadir regional police.

According to a police statement, the operation was conducted over the course of one day.

"In a 24-hour operation, the General Division Police successfully arrested 20 youths involved in activities causing disorder and disrupting community unity. The SPF (Somali Police Force) statement added that the police have initiated an investigation to identify the organizers behind these acts committed by the youths. "Those accused will be brought before the competent court for prosecution."

The statement further emphasised that this action serves as a warning to the general public, particularly the youth, to avoid behaviours that could lead to chaos and conflict within the capital's society.

"The Somali people, particularly those in and around the capital city, are advised to refrain from engaging in immoral acts, making provocative speeches, and insulting citizens."

This operation by the security forces follows a clash that occurred last night between youths who had arranged to fight against each other via social media. The groups were divided along clan lines, posing a threat to social cohesion.

While no casualties were reported from the clash, residents of the capital and local intellectuals are calling on the government to take decisive action to prevent the organization of such conflicts in the future.

Abubakar Mohamed Ali

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.