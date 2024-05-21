Algeria: Scientific, Technological Hub of Sidi Abdallah, Significant Achievement for Algeria

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said Sunday in Algiers that the scientific and technological hub of the New City of Sidi Abdallah was an "important achievement" for Algeria, given its modern structures that will provide a quality training to students.

After the opening of the scientific and technological hub, named after martyr Abdelhafid Ihaddadene, in the New City of Sidi Abdallah, Algiers, marking the National Student Day, the president of the Republic went to the National Higher School of Artificial Intelligence (ENSIA), where he met students and assured them that the State would provide the required support.

The president of the Republic commended the hub facilities, mainly the national higher schools, especially as they are surrounded by a new city with the essential structures and amenities, such as dwellings, modern technological networks, service companies and commercial spaces.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said the New City of Sidi Abdallah was built according to the world standards for new cities within an acceptable time frame.

The president of the Republic also visited the scientific workshop, a joint project between the National Higher School of Artificial Intelligence and the group Sonatrach, before paying a visit to the National Higher School of Mathematics and attending part of a scientific lecture given by an Algerian teacher at a Finish University.

The president of the Republic expressed his esteem for the Algerian university elite living abroad, and its contribution to scientific training in Algeria.

The president of the Republic, at the scientific and technological complex, visited an exhibition dedicated to inventions and projects carried out by students, mainly in the field of industrial electricity, agriculture and medicine.

In a conversation with the students behind the projects displayed, the president of the Republic stressed State's support, encouraging students for further innovation and creativity and for the creation of their own start-ups.