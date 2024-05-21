Algeria: President Tebboune Extends Condolences On Death of President Ebrahim Raissi of Iran

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, sent Monday a message of condolence to the first vice president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber, following the death of the president of the Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raissi.

"Your Excellency the first vice president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we have followed, with you, from the outset, with emotion and concern, the difficult times experienced by the brother people of Iran, awaiting information on the fate of the helicopter carrying the late Ebrahim Raissi, the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a sister country, and the members of the delegation accompanying him, made up of top officials, and it is with great sorrow and profound sadness that we have learned the tragic passing away of our dear brother Ebrahim Raissi," the condolence message said.

"We would like to extend our deepest sympathy and our fraternal support to the political leaders, the government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a sister country," the president of the Republique wrote in his message.

"In these difficult circumstances where the Algerian people sympathize with the pain of their brothers in Iran, I have personally lost, in the leader Ebrahim

Raissi, a brother and a partner with whom I had been working for the strengthening of fraternity, cooperation and solidarity between our two sister countries and two brother peoples, and in favour of the just causes of our Islamic Nation."

"In this painful ordeal, I extend my sincere condolences and my deepest sympathy to the Iranian government and people, praying to Almighty Allah to surround the deceased with His holy mercy and provide assistance and comfort to the brother people of Iran," the message of the President of the Republic concluded.