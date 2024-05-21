Kenya: NACADA Orders Removal of Alcohol Billboards Near Schools

Nairobi — The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has directed advertising agencies to remove billboards promoting alcoholic beverages located near learning institutions.

The agency's Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa issued the directive on Monday, citing concerns over the "increased promotion of alcoholic drinks and alcohol use through billboards."

"NACADA calls on advertising agencies and businesses to exercise social responsibility by not erecting alcohol advertisements near learning institutions," Omerikwa said.

By doing so, Omerikwa said, "they can help protect youth from the negative impacts of alcohol marketing and support their journey towards healthy and productive futures".

He stressed that schools should be secure environments that foster learning and personal growth, free from any influences that may contribute to harmful behaviors.

"The presence of alcohol advertisements near educational institutions, therefore, undermines these endeavors by normalizing the consumption of alcohol and portraying it as an appealing and glamorous choice," he said.