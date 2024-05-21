South Africa: DA Leadership to Lead Rescue Youth Rally

20 May 2024
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release

Today, Monday, 20 May 2024, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip, Siviwe Gwarube MP, DA Shadow Minister of Human Settlements, Luyolo Mphithi MP, and DA Shadow Minister of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities, Nazley Sharif MP will lead a provincial youth rally in Soweto.

The recent unemployment rate in South Africa stands at 32,9%. South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world. In our young democracy, our youth remain overwhelmingly excluded.

The youth is the key to unlocking economic prosperity in South Africa. The DA will outline its rescue plan to address the unemployment crisis, create jobs and provide the people with its solution to rescue the youth by providing them with dignity and hope for a better future under a DA led government come the 29th of May.

Event details:

Date: Monday, 20 May 2024

Time: 12H00

