South Africa: Cosatu Welcomes Constitution Court Judgement On Former President Zuma's Ineligibility to Stand for Parliament

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) welcomes the Constitutional Court judgement on former President Jacob Zuma's ineligibility to stand for Parliament.

It was clear to all sober persons that the former President is ineligible to stand for election to Parliament as five years has not passed since the completion of the sentence for his criminal conviction.

The Constitutional prohibition on persons convicted of criminal offences and sentenced to prison for more than 12 months without the option of a fine was deliberately put in place to prevent hardened criminals sitting in Parliament and drafting laws that are meant to protect society from criminals.

We are pleased that this circus has been put to rest and society can now focus on ensuring the May 29th elections take place without any hindrance. Given the repeated threats by senior leaders of Mr. Zuma's party, the MK Party, to unleash violence if he was not allowed to contest the elections, it is critical that the South African Police Service with the support of the State Security Agency and the South African National Defence Force be deployed on the ground and immediately arrest and prosecute any persons who seek to instigate violence or undermine the running of the elections.

The court judgement is another welcome signal that South Africa is turning the corner from the days of state capture and corruption when politicians could behave with impunity. The Federation applauds the efforts of the judiciary and law enforcement to hold even the most powerful persons in society accountable when they break the law. These are confirmation that under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the African National Congress the nation is being cleansed and renewed.