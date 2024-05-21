Sudan: UK Foreign Secretary 'Appalled' At Violence Around North Darfur Capital

London — British foreign secretary David Cameron condemned attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against civilians and the aerial bombardment by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur. On Sunday, El Fasher witnessed a renewal of artillery shelling.

British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, said in a statement on the ministry's website yesterday that the "violence in and around El Fasher was appalling."

"Villages around El Fasher have been burnt down. Hospitals have been destroyed. Hundreds are dead and injured from the fighting in recent days, and over 800,000 civilians have no means of escape.

He expressed grave concern at credible reports that some of the violence in Darfur was ethnically motivated. "Attacks against Masalit, Fur, Zaghawa, and other non-Arab communities by the RSF and allied militias are already taking place around El Fasher." he said. "The pattern of ongoing violence in Darfur, including clear systematic attacks against civilians, could amount to crimes against humanity."

Cameron also condemned the indiscriminate shelling and aerial bombardment of densely populated areas by SAF, resulting in heavy loss of civilian life; calling on the warring parties to stop. The foreign minister further demands the RSF end its siege of El Fasher and called on the parties to immediately de-escalate and fully respect the commitments made in the Jeddah Declaration, including allowing unhindered and safe humanitarian access and compliance with their obligations under international law.

He called for those responsible for violence against civilians to be held accountable. "Thanks to open-source reporting, including that funded by the UK, we have detail about who on the ground is responsible. And we will continue to explore all levers to disrupt the funding of those perpetrating the violence."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Shelling

Residents of El Fasher have reported that the city had seen a cautious calm since Saturday, with artillery shelling continuing from time to time. They noted that shells public areas and residential neighbourhoods.

The coordination of the El Fasher Resistance Committees revealed through its official Facebook page on Saturday that clashes that erupted on Friday caused the injury of 86 civilians, and there are a number of deaths due to indiscriminate shelling on residential neighbourhoods and stray bullets. UNICEF said renewed clashes in El Fasher had led to the destruction of a children's hospital, the loss of two children and the risk of 750,000 children's lives.