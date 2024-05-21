Sudan: Swath of Devastation Across Sudan After New Clashes

Nyala / El Fasher / Khartoum / Omdurman / El Gezira — Sudan's turmoil escalates as airstrikes devastate Nyala, hospital bombings rock North Darfur, and clashes persist across the nation, highlighting the intensifying conflict between the warring factions.

The South Darfur capital of Nyala saw renewed airstrikes by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), resulting in several casualties as well as the destruction of multiple residential areas, yesterday. Witnesses also recounted harrowing scenes of wanton destruction by the Antonov aircraft.

In a post on X yesterday, the official spokesman for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) condemned the SAF's tactics in Nyala, stating, "The airstrikes led to civilian casualties and widespread destruction."

Adding that, "the deliberate targeting of civilians as a violation of international laws and urged global attention to the atrocities". Vowing to continue the fight against those responsible, the spokesperson affirmed the "RSF's commitment to protecting the Sudanese people".

North Darfur's El Fasher Resistance Committees stated the RSF bombarded Specialised Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, "inflicting injuries on bystanders and traders nearby. The hospital suffered significant damage to its infrastructure, including its water system, solar power setup, and essential equipment.

As clashes subsided in El Fasher, artillery shelling persisted, contributing to large-scale displacement from south-eastern neighbourhoods.

U.S Special Envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello expressed grave concern over the escalating conflict. He urged the need for the RSF and the SAF to cease hostilities, ensure humanitarian access, and facilitate safe passage for civilians, particularly in El Fasher and other Darfur regions.

The RSF accused the army of targeting the El Jeili oil refinery in Khartoum North (Bahri). The attack severely damaged crude tanker lines and sabotaged refinery facilities, signalling what the RSF described as "acts of desperation" following recent military setbacks.

The RSF reports stated that they repelled a ground assault on the refinery, resulting in casualties among the attackers, including the SAF's First Lt. Mohamed Siddig. The slain soldier was known for defying orders to fire on protesters during the 2019 revolution.

Viral video footage challenged the RSF's narrative of Siddig dying in battle, and captured his extrajudicial killing, drawing condemnation from various sectors, citing Siddig's bravery and his involvement in the December revolution.

The Karari Resistance Committee reported civilian casualties in Omdurman due to RSF artillery shelling, underscoring the widespread impact of the conflict on innocent lives and infrastructure.

In El Gezira, the El Hasahisa Resistance Committees accused the RSF of killing a civilian and injuring his nephew during a confrontation over alleged looting. Similar accusations emerged regarding RSF actions in nearby villages, prompting vehement denials from the RSF, which instead blamed the SAF.