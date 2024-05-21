South Africa: Rainbow Flags Fill the Streets of Nyanga and Gugulethu

In its 11th year, Khumbulani Pride renewed calls for justice for victims of hate crime

More than 150 people with rainbow flags and colourful costumes marched through the streets of Gugulethu and Nyanga at the weekend to mark the 11th year of the Khumbulani Pride.

Pamela Jack joined the march in honour of her son Lonwabo Jack who was gay and who died in 2021 in Nyanga East in what is believed to have been a hate crime.

"I miss my son so much. My first-born was everything to me. I just want us to live in a world where we support our children no matter what, and where our children are not killed for their sexuality," said Jack.

Marchers held up a large banner commemorating the life of Lonwabo Jack. His body was found with stab wounds in Mau Mau, Nyanga East in April 2021.

According to his mother, a 17-year-old was arrested, but the case was eventually removed from the court's roll with no further explanation given to the family.

Jack told GroundUp, "I am proud to be part of Khumbulani Pride. I feel supported because this is the community my son belonged to."

Nozuko Ndlwana joined the march in honour of her sister Phelokazi Mqathanya who was lesbian and was stabbed to death in May 2021 in Khayelitsha.

The march on Saturday was organised by Free Gender and the Triangle project.

Khumbulani - meaning "Remember" in isiXhosa -- was started in 2013 to raise awareness about queer rights in townships across Cape Town and to remember and victims of hate crime.

The group walked from the Zolani Sport and Recreation Centre in Nyanga through NY78 in Gugulethu, before returning to the Nyanga police station and then the Zolani Centre.

At the Nyanga police station, the group handed over a memorandum to a police officer who promised that station commander Lindiwe Dyantyi, who was unavailable at the time, would receive it.

They demanded to be updated about the case of Noxolo Nkosana who died after being stabbed in June 2011 in Crossroads, and that of Phumeza Nkolonzi "who was shot three times in front of her grandmother in Mau Mau in Nyanga" in 2012.