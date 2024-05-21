Zimbabwe: Farmers Urged to Utilise ZiG Fuel Facility

20 May 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

Farmers have been encouraged to utilise the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) local currency fuel facility as part of efforts to address the high costs of production in the agriculture sector.

The scheme was introduced in 2021 to subsidise fuel and help farmers avoid disruptions of operations.

The fuel will be available to registered farmers only.

In an interview, AMA business director, Mr Jonathan Mukuruba encouraged farmers to register so that they benefit from the facility.

"We have been engaging farmers' representatives and various stakeholders on this and we are sure the message is all over. We want farmers to benefit from this facility. Farmers should apply so that they get access to it. We encourage farmers to take up this initiative," he said.

For one to qualify for the scheme, he or she has to be affiliated to a farmers' organisation and be registered with AMA.

