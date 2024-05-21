Somalia: Somali President Receives Russian Ambassador At the State House

20 May 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with the Russian Ambassador to Djibouti and Somalia, Mikhail Golovanov, at the State House in Mogadishu. The meeting, held on May 20, 2024, focused on a range of topics including security, social, and humanitarian issues.

President Mohamud expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the discussions, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between Somalia and Russia. The two leaders also discussed cooperation in areas such as development and humanitarian affairs, as well as the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Ambassador Golovanov conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin and pledged to fortify Russia's diplomatic ties with Somalia. The meeting is seen as a significant step towards enhancing the relationship between the two countries, which has been growing steadily in recent years.

This development comes after a period of renewed interest from Russia in the Horn of Africa region. In 2019, Russia sent an ambassador to Somalia after nearly three decades, marking a surge in the diplomatic engagement of superpower interest in the strategic Horn of Africa nation.

The meeting also follows President Mohamud's recent visit to Kenya, where he held talks with Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto on peace and security in the region and areas of collaboration in trade and investment.

The discussions between President Mohamud and Ambassador Golovanov underscore the growing importance of Somalia in regional and international affairs, as well as the country's efforts to strengthen its diplomatic and economic ties with key global players.

