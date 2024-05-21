South Africa: Man Dies in Shoprite Cold Storage After Theft Allegation - South African News Briefs - May 21, 2024

Man Dies After Being Locked in Shoprite Cold Storage for Alleged Theft



Bandile Shabalala, 33, died after being allegedly locked in a cold storage room for around 11 hours by a Shoprite manager in Ratanda, Heidelberg, for reportedly stealing a chocolate bar, reports News24. Shabalala was found dead outside an adjacent Avbob premises on Monday morning. He was unemployed and accompanied by two friends who escaped when security apprehended him. The incident sparked anger in the community, leading to stone-throwing and damage to the Shoprite store. Police have been deployed to maintain order and investigate the scene. Community members indicated that detaining thieves in the cold storage is a common, albeit usually brief, punishment.

Two More Arrested in Murder of 5-Year-Old During Soshanguve Car Hijacking

Gauteng police arrested two additional suspects, aged 29 and 30, for the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Junior during a car hijacking in Soshanguve, Tshwane, reports IOL. A multidisciplinary law enforcement team, including the Hawks, the crime intelligence unit, and the Akasia police made the arrests. Following a tip-off, the team apprehended the suspects in Soshanguve and Atteridgeville on Monday, recovering two unlicensed firearms, one suspected to be the murder weapon. Both suspects will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, with one already on bail for previous crimes. The initial arrests and the recovery of a car jamming device and a stolen vehicle were reported last week.

Cape Agulhas Mayor Faces Removal for Misconduct and Code Breaches

A disciplinary report has recommended the removal of Democratic Alliance's Cape Agulhas Mayor, Paul Swart, after finding him guilty of misconduct and breaching the councillor code of conduct, reports News24. Swart faced charges of failing to disclose unauthorized expenditures and interests, specifically related to an R30,000 payment to the Elim Community Trust, with which he had undisclosed ties. The investigation found he improperly interfered in tender processes and caused fruitless expenditure. While Swart pleaded not guilty, the report emphasized his long tenure and knowledge of regulations, deeming his actions serious violations. The council has forwarded the recommendation for his removal to Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Anton Bredell, although some argue the process is politically motivated.

