South Africa: Bring the Water Out, Tyla Drops Sizzling Hot Jump Music Video

South Africa's princess of Afropop Tyla has just dropped the long-anticipated music video for her latest hit Jump.

Filmed in the streets of Joburg and featuring fellow artists Gunna and Skillibeng, the song is already a club banger.

Testament to how far she's come, the Water singer jumps in front of a bus plastered with her images all over it and does her signature twerk in traffic in one scene.

The music video, directed by Nabil, shows the 22-year-old in her element as she jaunts around the city.

Shortly after announcing the video's release on social media, Tyla's fans couldn't get enough of the girl who sings, "From Jozi to Ibiza/They say it doesn't get sweeter."

"Video got me feeling proud to be South African and I'm not even from there chi," commented an X user.

Another gave props to Gunna for his collaboration: "Gunna is a real one, he touched down in Johannesburg for the video."

A few weeks ago, the US rapper and singer made headlines when he was spotted with Tyla at Soweto nightclub Konka while in the country to film the music video for Jump.

He surprised fans by giving an exclusive performance of his most current hit song Fukumean.

Tyla released her self-titled debut album in March, featuring the likes of Tems and Becky G. among others.

"When I listen to the album, I'm so proud of it," she told Rolling Stone magazine. "I just see our sound going so far: the culture, the words, the slang. Even just Joburg - the thought of people now singing about Joburg."