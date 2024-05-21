South Africa: Security Forces 'Ready' to Deal With Any Unrest Following Concourt Zuma Judgment, Says Ramaphosa

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that while he is sure former president Jacob Zuma will 'respect the rule of law', any violence after the Constitutional Court ruling to uphold the IEC's decision to bar Zuma from standing for Parliament will be dealt with.

On talk radio station 702, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that security forces were standing by to crack down on any unlawful behaviour that may stem from the Constitutional Court barring former president Jacob Zuma from standing for Parliament.

"I am not concerned about this instigating violence. President Jacob Zuma should be the one person who respects the rule of law. We have a rule of law that governs us -- once the Constitutional Court decides, that is it. Should there be any threats of violence, our security forces are ready to deal with that and we will not mince our words when it comes to that," he said.

The apex court ruling will prevent Zuma from becoming an MP for the next five years, a prospect that his party is not thrilled about.

After the judgement was delivered by Judge Leona Theron, the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party said the ruling was "disappointing". It insisted that the party would get a two-thirds majority in the upcoming general election and Zuma would again be President of South Africa.

However, if Zuma is ineligible for a seat in the National Assembly, he has absolutely no chance of being President again.

The last...