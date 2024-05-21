South Africa: MK Party Trades On Identity Politics As Zuma Invokes Zulu Nationalism, Traditional Leadership

analysis

Identity politics has been an ongoing theme when it comes to how political parties in SA position themselves, and Jacob Zuma's MK party is a textbook example. Zuma's strong show of Zulu nationalism could pose a bigger threat to the IFP than the ANC.

The uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party has through its manifesto launch rally at Soweto's Orlando Stadium defined the direction it is taking in the political landscape.

Zulu nationalism was a strong feature of the party's event this weekend where its leader, former president Jacob Zuma, addressed party supporters at a packed stadium.

Zuma, dressed in the party's black and green regalia, was ushered into the venue by amabutho (Zulu regiments).

Marking something of a departure from previous public appearances, he delivered his speech entirely in isiZulu, indicating his determination to win over KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in next week's elections.

Zuma addressed the issue of traditional leaders:

"Traditional leaders should be given back their powers since they were stripped from governing. Traditional leaders rule even in countries where there are white people. They don't have presidents, they have prime ministers who report to the royal leadership of the country.

"We need to restore dignity and allow them to make decisions about their community without the involvement of the government."

In another attempt to promote traditional practices over Westernised systems, Zuma suggested that South Africa should move away from Roman-Dutch law and that the country's legal system be grounded in African customary law.

"We...