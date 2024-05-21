Uganda: Police Hunt Killer After Rwandan Woman Found Murdered in Luwero Guest House

20 May 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Consolata Taaka

A Rwandan woman has been found murdered in a guest house in Luwero, Uganda, and police are searching for the suspect.

The victim, 48-year-old Nduwayesu Marie Rose, was discovered on Sunday, May 19th, at Klne Guest House in Kizito Zone, Luwero Town Council.

According to police spokesperson Sam Twinnaemazima, Nduwayesu had checked into the guest house with a man who identified himself as Byamugisha Gerald. They arrived on Saturday, May 18th, sometime between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM.

"Byamugisha booked the room and they stayed together until 5:00 PM when he left alone," Twinnaemazima said.

The following morning, a guest house attendant cleaning the room found Nduwayesu's body.

"The attendant found the deceased facing upwards with her head pushed under the toilet seat. A yellow cloth was tied around her neck," Twinnaemazima explained, indicating strangulation as the cause of death.

The guest house owner alerted the police who arrived promptly and secured the scene. Nduwayesu's body was transported to Luwero Hospital for an autopsy.

Police have opened a murder investigation and detained several individuals for questioning. Their primary focus, however, is apprehending Byamugisha Gerald.

A manhunt is underway, and authorities urge anyone with information on Byamugisha's whereabouts to contact the police immediately.

