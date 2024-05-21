Namibia: Veteran Journalist Ronelle Rademeyer Dies

Veteran Namibian journalist Ronelle Rademeyer, who was a former news editor of the Afrikaans newspaper Republikein, died in Windhoek on Monday evening, following a period of ill health.

This was confirmed in an update by Republikein.

Rademeyer is credited as the brain behind Network Media Hub's (NMH) agricultural publication and programme Agri Monitor, the newspaper stated.

She is survived by her husband, Lourens Rademeyer, and two sons, Wilhelm and André, as well as her parents and four sisters and their families.

Rademeyer, who hailed from the Otjiwarongo area, worked as a journalist in Namibia since the late 1990s, and was previously a newspaper and magazine journalist in South Africa