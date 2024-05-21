Rwanda: Delays in Rubavu Port Opening Explained

Rubavu district authorities have provided insight into the delays surrounding the opening of Rwanda's largest port, assuring that preparations for the launch are ongoing.

Completed in December 2023, the port is now expected to open next month, according to Prosper Mulindwa, the Mayor of Rubavu district.

Located on a 2-hectare site in Nyamyumba Sector, Rubavu district, on the shores of Lake Kivu, the port is projected to enhance tourism and cross-border trade between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mulindwa highlighted the port's significance, saying it is crucial in exporting local goods like cement manufactured in Rwanda and importing goods into the country.

A key reason for the delay is the gazetting process for the new border post, which will include immigration services within the port.

"It's a port that will include a new border post and business section. It means there are government entities that will operate from there, including Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA), Immigration Office, Rwanda Revenue Authority, Magerwa, and security organs.

When various entities are going to work under the same roof, preparations are necessary, and border post openings must be officially gazetted. These preparations are underway, and equipment is currently being arranged," Mulindwa explained.

"Additionally, there is a need for a contractor to manage some sections of the port, including the business section. These are the elements being organised. We believe the port will be opened not later than June 2024. That's the plan."

About the Port

Rubavu port has the capacity to accommodate 1.4 million passengers per year and two cargo vessels, each with a capacity of 500 DWT and a length of 60 meters.

According to the RTDA, the project cost for Rubavu Port is $7.8 million.

Meanwhile, another port in Rusizi district is under construction, while other ports planned in Karongi and Nkora (Rutsiro district) are in the pipeline, according to government officials.

The four ports are among the key delayed projects on Lake Kivu, as noted in the Auditor General's report 2023. The initial completion date for the project was June 17, 2021.

According to the National Strategic Transformation (NST1) targets, the four ports on Lake Kivu were to be constructed within the aforementioned districts, a goal which will not be achieved on time as per the report.