Kenyan President Ruto's Visit to Atlanta

Press Statement

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

May 20, 2024

The United States warmly welcomes President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto of the Republic of Kenya to Atlanta, Georgia, today. The visit to Atlanta is the first segment of Kenya’s diplomatic engagement with the United States and will be followed by a State Visit to Washington, D.C. on May 23.

United States Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa highlights the contribution American cities make to U.S. foreign policy and the mutual benefits of expanded societal exchanges with our African partners. President Ruto’s visit to Atlanta reflects the city’s growing global importance and underscores its central role in America’s progress towards a more inclusive democracy. I welcome President Ruto’s engagements with civic leaders on issues of democratic governance while in Atlanta, as well as his focus on our people-to-people ties, public health partnerships, educational exchanges, investments in shared prosperity, and his engagements with Atlanta’s African Diaspora.

During the 2022 U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, President Biden stated that, “The future of Africa and the United States depends on what we can achieve together.” President Ruto’s visit to Atlanta embodies our joint vision for a 21st century partnership that builds and strengthens relationships beyond capitals. I look forward to welcoming President Ruto to Washington. D.C. later this week and thank the Mayor and Atlanta’s civic leaders for graciously hosting our Kenyan friends.