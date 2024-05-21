Ethiopia: Addis Marks 61st Africa Day Anniversary

Ministry of Defense celebrated the 61st Africa Day yesterday under the theme "Together Free, Prosperous, and United Africa."

In his opening speech, Ministry's Foreign Relations and Military Cooperation Director General, Major General Teshome Gemechu said that the Africa is a continent freed from colonialism, racism, and apartheid at a huge sacrifice made by its citizens.

"The main aim of the celebration is to tackle African challenges through sharing experiences and working together under pan-Africanism. This is the day that Africans renew our promises to be more united and work hard to realize our vision withstanding the challenging global environment," he noted.

As to him, the Organization of African Unity (OAU) the current African Union (AU) played a magnificent role in promoting solidarity and pan- Africanism and building unity to work together for a common destiny in the dynamic global environment.

The Director General further stated that pan-Africanism is a crucial tool to realize the vision of creating peaceful, strong, prosperous and united Africa. Besides, pan-Africanism to tackle security crises and bring lasting peace by own potential - "African solution to African problems."

Representative from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Jemaludin Mustafa on his part said that the present Africa is an outcome of many sacrifices especially those made in the struggle against colonialism.

He added that the victory of Adwa was the first triumph over colonial power that Africans achieved.

"The transformation of OAU to AU is the content towards a better place and no compromise on rule of law, democracy, respect for human right, ensure empowerment of women, and the likes across the African continent," he underlined.

Defense Attaché at Sierra Leone Embassy of Addis Ababa, Brigadier General Abubakarr Contiey said "Celebrating the Day is quite important to drive pan-Africanism which should be the oxygen of the African continent and the means of collective approach."

Moreover, participants from various African countries have discussed and shared experiences and the way forward on collective action for common goal, it was learned.