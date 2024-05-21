Malawi: Concerned Citizens Threaten to Protest Against Nrb Registration of Minors

21 May 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazila Tembo

A group of concerned citizens has threatened to call for protests if National Registration Bureau (NRB) continue to register children below the age of 16 years in their current registration exercise.

Leader of the group, Wells Khama told reporters in Lilongwe on Friday that while NRB exercise is underway they are saddened to learn of a scheme being masterminded by some politicians and political parties who are attempting to manipulate the process to help them rig votes.

"We have gathered evidence such politicians are going out and about of in rural and urban communities forcing children aged between 12 and 16 to go and register at NRB centres using force information about their age," he said.

KHAMA alleged that politicians are paying money directly to the children or being included in the beneficiary list of Social Cash Transfers (Mtukula pa Khomo).

Khama therefore called upon NRB to collaborate with stakeholders to swiftly identify and delete all entries from children who backdated their ages and stop registering them.

He also asked the police to arrest perpetrators as well as confiscate Identity Cards from the children.

Time is now to deal with voter roll manipulation, he said..

Khama therefore urged child rights actors to bring awareness activities to the communities.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.