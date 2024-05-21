Zimbabwe Rugby Union Releases Presidential Candidates List Ahead of Saturday's Polls

With four days to go before the 2024 Zimbabwe Rugby Union elections which are scheduled for Saturday 25 May, the union on Monday released the names of nominees running for office.

The election day will see affiliates voting into power three offices of the executive - President, Vice President North and Vice President South.

Of the three offices, the office of the president has more numbers with four candidates in the race, namely current president Aaron Jani, current Vice President Losson Mtongwiza, Gilbert Nyamutsamba and Gerald Sibanda.

Vice President South race only has three names on the ballot, Joseph Kawonza, Abigail Mnikwa and Tapfuma Parirenyatwa.

Just like the contest for the North, Vice President South also has three candidates scrambling for power: Shasha Gome, Thembalami Ncube and Martin Shone.

Of all the candidates, only Gerald Sibanda was open last week to declare his interest, when he launched his manifesto.

Sibanda is the current chairman of Real Betis Zimbabwe Academy and a former rugby player.