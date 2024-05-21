Southern Africa: SADC Launches U.S.$5.5 Billion Regional Humanitarian Appeal to Support People Affected By the El Niño Induced Drought and Floods

document

The Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola on 20 May 2024 launched the SADC Regional Humanitarian Appeal of at least US$5.5 billion to support over 61 million people affected by the El Niño induced Drought and Floods

The Humanitarian Appeal, which was launched during the Extraordinary Virtual Summit of Heads of State and Government, is aimed at augmenting domestic resources of the affected Member States, including efforts for resource mobilisation from national, regional, and international partners in response to the impact of El Niño induced drought and floods.

In his launching statement, H.E. President Lourenço, appealed to the International Community, the Private Sector, and individuals of good will to assist to meet the needs of the affected populations.

He also appealed to Member States with the capacity to render their support. H.E. President Lourenço, highlighted; "Charity begins at home, so we say, may I appeal to SADC Member States that have the capacity to assist the affected Member States to do so in keeping with our long-standing tradition of regional solidarity and cooperation".

The SADC Chairperson urged the Media to use their wide reach and influence to highlight the needs of the affected populations and draw the attention of the international community to the urgency and scale of the humanitarian situation that the SADC region faces to help in resource mobilisation efforts.

As part of the support towards the Regional Humanitarian Appeal, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has pledged US$33 million, and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has pledged an amount of US$10 million.

The SADC Regional Humanitarian Appeal was developed with support and collaboration of SADC's cooperating partners which include FAO, OCHA, World Food Program (WFP) and other regional and international humanitarian agencies.

