Zimbabwe: Police Intensify Probe Into Rwandan Businessman's Murder

POLICE have intensified investigations into a case in which a Rwandan businessman was shot and killed last Friday night by four robbery suspects at his home in Mainway Meadows, Waterfalls.

The name of the victim, who is aged 49, will be released once all the international protocols when dealing with such matters have been followed.

It is suspected that the businessman was targeted after being followed from his shop in Harare's Central Business District (CBD) and was attacked moments after arriving at his house. In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were in progress.

"The victim is believed to have been attacked by four suspects, who are said to have tracked him from a grocery shop located along Jason Moyo Street in Harare.

"As police, we follow international protocols when dealing with such matters," he said.

Investigations revealed that the robbers had suspected that the businessman had large amounts of cash.

They then tracked him from the CBD to his place of residence. Upon arrival, the victim entered his yard, unaware that some people were monitoring his movements.

The four are alleged to have jumped over a security wall to gain entry into the yard before they used an iron bar to force open the door and got inside the kitchen, where they shot the victim in the neck.

The victim died on the spot and the robbers went on to demand cash from the other family members who informed them that they did not have any money.

They then ransacked the house and stole US$60 cash, house keys, shop keys and a Samsung M62 phone.

One of the robbers also searched the victim's pockets and stole some valuables before disappearing.

A report was made to the police who are still looking for the suspects.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred on May 17, 2024 at a house along 709 Close, The Grange.

Five robbers attacked a family before ransacking the house and stealing US$ 9 500 cash and three cellphones.