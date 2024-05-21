Uganda: Jinja Teacher Arrested Over Pouring Acid On Lover

What was a romantic relationship has turned toxic after a man orchestrated a deadly acid attack on his wife and step children.

Rogers Ngobi, a teacher at Eagles Nest Secondary School in Mengo and a resident of Namusera in Wakiso District has been arrested and detained at CPS Kakira for pouring acid on five people including his own wife and her relative.

Shallot Kwagala 30 years, a pregnant mother, her two children; Elvis Mukisa 6, Elijah Mununuzi and her Auntie Lovisa Mwima 47 are nursing serious injuries following the acid attack.

Kwagala sustained third-degree burns on her head, face, breasts, back, and waist while Mukisa's face and eyes were burnt.

Mwima sustained burns on her right hand, and Mununuzi sustained minor spills.

Preliminary investigations indicate that trouble ensued when Ngobi stormed a family meeting intended to resolve domestic misunderstandings between him and his wife Kwagala.

The meeting took place at the latter's maternal home in Nakagyo cell, Buyengo Town Council, Jinja district on May 19, 2024.

However, when the meeting hit a dead end, the estranged husband decided to apply plan B of acid attack when the wife refused to return home, citing the dubious, promiscuous, and violent characters of his husband.

Kwagala alleges that her husband (Ngobi) demands sex so much to the extent of abandoning his teaching job, and he is very quarrelsome and violent, in addition to changing women every day.

"I could no longer tolerate such awkward behavior prompting hence i decided to run for her life," Kwagala says according Police report.

SP James Mubi, the Kiira region police spokesperson said that the community alerted Buyengo police that swiftly responded and arrested Ngobi Rogers.

He is being detained at Kakira CPS on charges of attempted murder and assault.

"Investigations have kicked off and Kiira regional police command would like to commend the community of Nakagyo, administration and staff of Buwenge General Hospital for the proper attention and medical treatment accorded to the acid victims," said Mubi.

Kwagala is nursing wounds at Buwenge General Hospital, pending referral to Jinja regional referral hospital for further medical management.