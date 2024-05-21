Uganda: Two Notorious Brothers Arrested Over Terrorising Jinja

21 May 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Hakim Kanyere

Police in Jinja district have arrested two notorious siblings for terrorising Buwenge Town Council and its surroundings in Jinja.

Issa Kalulu 24, a resident of Mukwanga Zone and his young brother Halid Kalulu are detained at CPS Buwenge on allegations of orchestrating several heinous criminal acts in and around of Buwenge town council.

This follows arrest of Halid Kalulu, by a group vigilant residents of Kabi zone who say he has been acting suspiciously

Upon his arrest he was found with stolen things and items suspected to be used in house break-ins.

SP James Mubi, the Police spokesperson of Kiira regional police revealed that upon arrest, Halid Kalulu had a hammer and pair of pliers that he always used to terrorise members of the public.

He said an additional search was conducted at their respective areas of residences, recovering housebreaking implements including iron bars, big torches, solido wires, masks, hammers, and new pangas.

It is alleged that the suspects have been key in causing the insecurity in the greater Jinja district and beyond.

"By extension, the suspects have been terrorizing residents of Buwenge Town Council in Jinja district Bugembe, Mpumudde in Jinja city and have operational bases in Iganga, Busia, and Oyam districts," said Mubi.

Kenneth Mawerere, a resident in Buwenge Buwenge town, says the suspects have been chapati sealing at Musigiti zone in the same town.

"Can you imagine those people have been humble persons yet they they are the ones giving us pressure in Buwenge," said Mawerere.

Muzamiru Nabikamba, the chairperson of Kabi zone thanked Police for acting swiftly to save the brothers who were almost lynched by an angry mob upon arrest.

