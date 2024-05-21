Ethiopia: Authority Eyes Domestic Financing for Thriving CSO Outreach

ASHENAFI ANIMUT — Domestic financing and resource diversification are game-changers for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) sustainable functioning, Authority for Civil Society Organizations (ACSOs) said, underlining the need to strengthen outreach projects.

At the forum organized to discuss CSOs proclamation and related matters with stakeholders yesterday, , ACSOs Deputy Director General Fasikaw Molla stated that the government has been reforming enabling policies and directives to create conducive playground for civil societies, help expanding outreaches and execute their projects sustainably.

Fasikaw has also remarked that the directive is a significant milestone towards creating a thriving, free, functioning and sustainable civil societies sector and solves pressing issues in the sector that are streamlined across the country and ensure the socioeconomic development of the country.

He said: "Currently, there are about 5,000 legally registered organizations. However, they are not functioning well due to financial and other shortcomings. Out of the total registered organizations, over 3,100 are recently joining the sector. About 2,700 projects are being undertaken across the country."

Emphasizing the notable outcomes registered by some CSOs in charity, democracy and peace building and other development endeavors, he called on them to be actively involved in the communities pressing issues.

As to him, ineffectiveness, project-based, demand-driven on donors, financial insecurity, resource constraints are among potential bottlenecks to push the organizations forward. Financial freedom is also crucial to nurture influential and neutral civil societies from the donor's dependency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Given the country's immense resources, he emphasized that the CSOs should also actively engage in resource mobilization schemes cooperating with companies, local investors who are keen to discharge their social corporate responsibilities.

He called on the CSOs to get rid of donor dependency narration and play their key role in socioeconomic development, peace building, education, health and other sectors.

It was stated that about 100 organizations are currently implementing the set directive.

On his part, MSIE Reproductive Choices Country Director Abebe Shibru (PhD) said that ACSOs income generation activities law would also be an ideal approach to seize dependency on foreign donors and this trend could be exemplary for other donor dependent countries in the years to come.

Accordingly, CSOs such as MSI and Hope Enterprises have shared their business model income generation mechanisms and experiences to other organizations.

Urging the CSOs to actively engage in gap closing roles through sound projects and initiatives, Abebe (PhD) said the Income Generation Activities (IGA) has changed the donor landscape and expanded outreaches.

It is to be recalled that the government has passed a directive which allows Civil Society Organizations to engage in business and investments, resource mobilization and cost sharing to get rid of foreign donors dependency and accomplish their objectives.