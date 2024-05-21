Kenya Reaffirms One-China Principle, Dismisses Taiwan Independence Claims

Nairobi — Kenya has reiterated its steadfast support for the one-China principle, firmly dismissing Taiwan's claims for independence.

The affirmation was made during a Symposium in Nairobi on Monday attended by top dignitaries, including government officials, MPs, Think tanks among others.

At the symposium on the Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era held at the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi, Ambassador Dr. Zhou Pingjian warned that any attempt to challenge China's sovereignty would result in severe consequences.

"Anyone challenging China's sovereignty will get burned for playing with fire," he warned, declaring that "'Relying on external forces will achieve nothing for Taiwan's separatists. Using Taiwan to contain China is doomed to fail."

Ambassador Jane Makori, the Deputy Director of Asia and Pacific Affairs, underscored Kenya's position that Taiwan remains a province of the People's Republic of China.

This is the position stated earlier in the year by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who is also the Prime Cabinet Secretary when he visited China.

"Kenya subscribes to the one-China principle, and Taiwan is part of China's territory," she asserted.

Makori highlighted that Kenya's stance aligns with the 1971 UN General Assembly Resolution 2578, which affirmed the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the sole legal representative of China. "Kenya was part of the negotiations, and that is the position we still hold," she added, emphasizing Kenya's commitment to being a dependable partner of China on the Taiwan issue.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr. Zhou Pingjian dismissed efforts to push for Taiwan's separation, attributing them to external forces.

"Relying on external forces will achieve nothing for Taiwan's separatists, and using Taiwan to contain China is doomed to fail," Dr. Zhou stated and reiterated that peaceful reunification remains the first choice of the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping's administration.

"Today, the Taiwan Province of China is holding a so-called 'president-elect inauguration event. Taiwan has never been a country and there is no such thing as the 'president of Taiwan'. There is just one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China," said Ambassador Dr. Zhou. He emphasized that the Taiwan Question is China's internal affair and any interference in the nation's internal affairs is an infringement upon China's sovereignty.

"Upholding the one-China principle is safeguarding international order. Challenging the one-China principle is challenging international order and is interfering in China's internal affairs and will face opposition from the Chinese people and the international community," he added.

He warned that the path of Taiwan independence will lead to a dead end, stating that Taiwan has no basis, reason, or any right to join the United Nations or its relevant agencies as stipulated in the UN Charter. "The separatist activities for Taiwan independence are the most destructive elements to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. To safeguard peace, we must unequivocally oppose Taiwan independence," he stated.

The symposium was attended by several local politicians and think tank leaders, including Defence Committee Chairman Nelson Koech.

The Belgut MP affirmed Parliament's support for the one-country, two-systems principle regarding Taiwan.

"In January, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory. Those are the sentiments that Parliament considers as our position," Koech said, asserting that "China is one, any position to the contrary is a nullity."

Koech was joined by MPs Yusuf Hassan (Kamukunji), Shakeel Shabbir (Kisumu East), John Makali (Kanduyi), Japhet Nyakundi (Kitutu Chache North), Stephen Mogaka (West Mugirango), Esther Passaris (Nairobi), and Senator Veronica Maina. Former CS Raphael Tuju echoed these sentiments, describing the situation in Taiwan as an example of diplomatic deceit.

"There is a potential disruption of world stability," he warned, suggesting that without business rivalries from external forces, there would be a push for integration rather than secession.

Kenya's commitment to the one-China principle is further strengthened by significant trade and investment opportunities. China is a key partner, with Sh38 billion in trade and Sh131 billion in Chinese investments in Kenya. Legislators present at the symposium voiced strong support for China.

Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabbir emphasized the common Kenyan perspective, saying, "We Kenyans don't know any country known as Taiwan! Even my Kisumu folks only know China. So clearly there's only One China as a country and Taiwan as its province."

He further noted, "We Kenyans don't know any country called Taiwan and we don't know what they want. We only know China as a country."

Senator Veronica Maina praised China's approach, stating, "We applaud China for seeking a peaceful resolution to the Taiwan issue. Military actions often hurt women and children the most."

Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan criticized the notion of Taiwan's leadership, saying, "Inaugurating a leader in Taiwan as president is as absurd as calling a Kenyan Governor the president. Taiwan is not a country. It's a province in China."

Former CS Raphael Tuju highlighted the external influences, stating, "The Taiwan issue is driven by business rivalries from external forces pushing for secession. Without this, they'd be pushing for integration."

Belgut MP Nelson Koech affirmed the legislative stance, saying, "The Kenyan Parliament holds the same position as the government that there is only One China. Anything else is just a dream! There's nothing like Taiwan as a country."