Uganda: Police Place Shs10m Bounty On Kyambogo Lecturer Accused of Defiling 16-Year-Old Blind Student

Police have announced a shs10 million bounty on whoever provides information leading to the arrest of a Kyambogo university lecturer accused of defiling a 16-year old student with visual impairment.

Dr. Eron Lawrence, 57 a senior lecturer at and a former Dean of Faculty of Special needs and Rehabilitation and project administrator "All we see is possibility", at Kyambogo University is accused of defiling a visually impaired girl, aged 16 years.

The victim was a beneficiary of the "All we see is a possibility" project.

He has been on the run since the victim reported the matter to police.

Speaking on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said having failed to find him, the Criminal Investigations Division has placed the cash reward for anyone who provide information leading to his arrest so he faces prosecution.

"The Directorate of CID, appeals to whoever has credible information that may lead to the arrest of Dr. Eron Lawrence to pass it in confidence to the nearest police station or ring, contact number 0741-111-333 of CID Headquarters, Kibuli," Enanga said.

He said the suspect used his position of authority as the Project Administrator "All we see is possibility", to gain trust of the victim.

Police said they believe the lecturer is still hiding within the country, with the help of his closest relative, and friends.

" We want to warn anyone, who will be found harbouring or aiding his escape, that it is an offence punishable by law. They will be arrested and charged with harbouring or aiding the escape of a wanted suspect."

Police say they have also processed a warrant of arrest and submitted it to Interpol, to issue a Red Notice against the senior lecturer.