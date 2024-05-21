Uganda to Host African Liberation Day Celebrations

Under the theme "Guaranteeing a safe environment for a digital Pan African Education System: creating a Centre of Gravity for the United African States (USA)," Uganda is gearing up to host the African Liberation Day Celebrations on 25 May 2024 at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

African Liberation Day is a significant event commemorated annually on 25 May to mark the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now known as the African Union (AU), in 1963.

This day celebrates the progress made towards the liberation of African countries from colonial rule and the ongoing efforts to promote unity and development across the continent.

In Uganda, African Liberation Day holds a special place as it reflects the nation's commitment to the principles of freedom, unity, and development championed by the AU.

Uganda has been an active participant in these celebrations since gaining independence in 1962, using the occasion to highlight its role in the African liberation movement and its contributions to the continent's progress.

The theme for this year's celebration underscores the importance of integrating technology into education systems to create a unified and developed Africa.

The focus on creating a safe environment for digital education reflects the continent's push towards modernization and the critical role of education in achieving sustainable development.

The event at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds will feature a range of activities, including speeches by key government officials and African Union representatives, cultural performances, exhibitions on digital education technologies, and a parade by the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

These activities aim to showcase the rich cultural heritage of African nations and highlight the continent's strides towards unity and progress.

Five years after many African nations gained independence, on 25 May 1963, representatives from thirty African countries met in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, under the auspices of Emperor Haile Selassie.

By then, over two-thirds of the continent had achieved independence, mostly from European colonial rule. The meeting culminated in the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), with the goal of supporting decolonization efforts in Angola, Mozambique, South Africa, and Southern Rhodesia.

The OAU also aimed to improve living standards across member states and foster solidarity among African nations. The charter was signed by all attendees on 26 May, with Morocco being the sole exception.

Emperor Haile Selassie famously declared, "May this convention of union last 1,000 years," highlighting the enduring aspiration for African unity and progress.

The OAU was eventually replaced by the African Union (AU) in 2002, but the celebration of African Liberation Day continues to be observed on 25 May, in honor of the OAU's formation.

This year's celebration is expected to attract dignitaries from across the continent, educators, students, and the general public. The focus on digital education aims to address the challenges and opportunities presented by the digital age, ensuring that African nations are well-equipped to compete globally.

The theme emphasizes creating a secure environment for digital learning, which is seen as crucial for sustainable development and the future of African youth.

The 2024 celebrations offer numerous opportunities for Uganda and the continent at large.

The focus on digital education aligns with global trends and positions African countries to leverage technology for economic growth and social development.

The event will provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss strategies for improving digital infrastructure, fostering innovation, and enhancing educational outcomes.

Additionally, the celebration will serve as a showcase for Uganda's cultural heritage and its role in the African liberation movement.

The activities planned at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds are expected to boost tourism and promote Uganda as a hub for cultural and historical tourism in Africa.

As Uganda prepares to host this momentous event, the UPDF and the Ministry of Defence & Veteran Affairs call on all Ugandans and the broader African community to participate actively in the celebrations.

African Liberation Day is not just a celebration but a reaffirmation of the continent's commitment to unity, peace, and development.