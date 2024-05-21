Malawi: Paramount Holdings Awarded As Malawi's Most Reliable Construction Company

The country's leading National Product Magazine (NPM) has awarded Paramount Holding Limited (PHL) as most reliable construction company in Malawi due to its work efficiency.

The company was awarded on Saturday, May 18, 2024 in the capital Lilongwe during the launch of NPM's 105 edition.

Paramount Holding is one of contractors Malawi government through Ministry of Education awarded for the construction of the prestigious Inkosi ya Makosi M'mbelwa University's (IMMU) formerly known Mombera University which was abandoned for years after former President Peter Mutharika presided over the project's ground-breaking ceremony in 2015.

PHL recognition comes barely two weeks after Business In-Deals Magazine (BIM) on Friday, May 3 this year named Paramount Holding as the best Malawi's Yamaha products Importer and seller.

Receiving the award, PHL Executive Director Prakashi Virjl Ghedia minced words by attributing the recognition to hard working staff members at the institution.

Ghedia says, "The continuous and numerous recognitions just show how efficient our company is in quality service delivery to both public and private sector.

"I dedicate the award to my working team which does not sleep to get work done in time. We therefore are assuring the general public of total commitment towards quality service delivery".

In her remarks, Minister of Labour Agnes Nyalonje alongside Trade Minister Sosten Gwengwe who graced the event lauded the PHL for great role is playing in construction industry by offering jobs to many Malawians.

"The ministry is impressed with PHL workforce offered to Malawians by creating and providing jobs to our citizens. This fosters economic stability," lauds Nyalonje.

Echoed the same, Trade Minister Gwengwe assured local and international companies for conducive environment towards business boom for maximum revenue collection.

Gwengwe however emphasized the need for company to invest more in value-added production for export that generates much needed forex.

In his remark, NPM Director Arthur Chinyamula said the event gives an opportunity to companies, individuals showcasing products through continental media platform.

Chinyamula disclosed that the magazine has gone SADC level whereby regional companies are embracing the publication.

"The Product Magazine is now a regional publication that companies from Zambia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Kenya are showcasing their products in the paper. This just shows how reliable we are becoming," lauds Chinyamula.

In the 105th edition of Product Magazine features President Lazarus Chakwera, Malawi successful entrepreneur and businessman Thomson Mpinganjira, Mozambique President Nyusi and other notable business gurus in the region.