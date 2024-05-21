Mozambique: Registration Interrupted in Quissanga Because of Insurgent Threats

Voter registration has not finished in Quissanga district, Cabo Delgado. On 14 May, the registration brigades in the Mahate administrative post (Indigue, Namange, Nacoba and Natugo) were obliged to cancel the registration and evacuate the voter registration machines to Pemba city. This meant that many people were unable to register.

On Wednesday (15 May), many potential voters arrived at the registration posts in the district capital to register, but without success since the equipment was already in the cars, ready to be evacuated to Pemba. This infuriated the potential voters.

Thus the voter registration ended before the promised date of 15 May, which left many people unable to register.

Many registered voters have still not received their voter cards.

The reason for the early cancellation of the registration is the insurgent incursion into areas that border on Quissanga district. On Tuesday (14 May), the insurgents entered Nanduli village, located in Ancuabe district, and bordering on the Bilibiza administrative post, in Quissanga district.

This caused the cancellation of the voter registration in Bilibiza. The two brigades that were operating in the Bilibiza administrative post, one in the 19 October village, and the other in Lindi, were withdrawn.