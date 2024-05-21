South Africa: Two More Suspects Arrested in Connection With Ditebogo Phalane's Murder

The Hawks' Pretoria-based team, together with the Arcadia Crime Prevention Unit and Tshwane District Crime Intelligence, have arrested two more suspects in connection with the murder of Ditebogo Phalane Junior.

Ditebogo, aged five, was killed during the hijacking of his father's car in Soshanguve, Tshwane.

The two suspects, aged 29 and 30, were arrested on Monday in Soshanguve and Atteridgeville, where two unlicensed firearms were recovered, with one firearm alleged to be the murder weapon used in the murder of Ditebogo.

The arrest brings to four the number of suspects arrested in connection with Ditebogo's murder.

READ | Two suspects arrested in Soshanguve fatal child shooting

In a statement, the Hawks said the arrest followed information received by the team from Crime Intelligence on the whereabouts of the suspects linked to the murder of the little boy.

"Information received from Crime Intelligence was operationalised late yesterday [Sunday] leading the multi-disciplinary to Soshanguve and Atteridgeville respectively where two suspects were arrested, and two unlicensed firearms were recovered.

"One of the firearms is alleged to be the murder weapon used in the murder of Ditebogo Phalane but that will be confirmed once the firearms have been sent for testing. One of the suspects is believed to have been out on bail for alleged hijacking, attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearm," Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Wendy Nkabi, said.

The suspects are expected to make their first appearance at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.