Tunisia: World Water Forum - Tunisia Says Need for Solidarity, Coordination On Climate Change

21 May 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, May 21 — Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Abdelmonem Belati said there is need to increae cooperation and solidarity among countries through the exchange of expertise, technology transfer and coordination on a wide range of issues, mainly climate change in the Mediterranean in particular.

This was as he led the Tunisian delegatioon to the 10th World Water Forum High-Level Meeting in Bali, Indonesia (May 19-20).

Tunisia, the minister said, had been confronted with significant climate challenges, particularly seven years of drought and higher temperatures and consequently increased demand for drinking and irrigation water and decline in agricultural output.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.