Tunisia: World Water Forum - Tunisia Says Need for Solidarity, Coordination On Climate Change

Tunis, May 21 — Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Abdelmonem Belati said there is need to increae cooperation and solidarity among countries through the exchange of expertise, technology transfer and coordination on a wide range of issues, mainly climate change in the Mediterranean in particular.

This was as he led the Tunisian delegatioon to the 10th World Water Forum High-Level Meeting in Bali, Indonesia (May 19-20).

Tunisia, the minister said, had been confronted with significant climate challenges, particularly seven years of drought and higher temperatures and consequently increased demand for drinking and irrigation water and decline in agricultural output.