Customized Solutions for Ethiopian Wheat - OCP Africa Teams Up with Ethiopian Government, the African Development Bank and Global Partners for Climate-Smart Wheat Initiative

OCP Africa takes part in the launch of Ethiopia’s Climate Resilient Wheat Value Chain Development Project, in the presence of HE Dr. Girma Amente, Minister of Agriculture of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, alongside partners including the African Development Bank (AFDB), the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA).

This event, which follows the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health summit in Nairobi, represents a significant step forward in addressing soil health issues affecting tens of millions of hectares of land in Ethiopia.

“OCP Africa's support for this project will address the unique soil challenges in Ethiopia, such as salinity and acidity. By conducting comprehensive assessments of the local soil, climate, and cropping systems, we will develop customized solutions to improve soil health and fertility. This science-based approach, combined with a comprehensive program of capacity building and farmer training in best agricultural practices, will contribute to closing the yield gap in Ethiopia's wheat value chain” stated Dr. Mohamed Anouar Jamali, CEO of OCP Africa. The project aims to map 1 million ha of soils, reach more than 1 million farmers through various programs and establish 4 Farmer Hubs in the country.

Collaboration with the Ethiopian Ministry of Agriculture has already yielded promising results. Since 2019, OCP Africa has developed and tested customized fertilizer formulas, significantly improving productivity on acid soils. Large-scale demonstrations conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and other regional institutes have confirmed substantial yield increases using these adapted formulas.

As OCP Africa embarks on this journey, the commitment remains strong to supporting Ethiopia's eﬀorts towards a resilient and sustainable agricultural sector.

About OCP Africa:

A subsidiary of OCP Group - a South-led global leader rooted in Africa, developing scalable partnerships and collaborations worldwide – OCP Africa was created to contribute to a just agricultural transition putting soils and farmers at its core. We develop customized plant and soil nutrition solutions, while working with partners to ensure African smallholder farmers get the agricultural services, knowledge and resources required to close the yield gap.

Based in Morocco, and operating in more than 35 countries, OCP AFRICA is proud to be a multicultural

African company working hand-in-hand with farmers and partners across the continent.

