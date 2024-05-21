Sudan: RSF Bombs Hit North Darfur Capital and Displaced Camp

El Fasher / Abu Shouk — The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) bombed several El Fasher neighbourhoods and neighbouring Abu Shouk camp for displaced people on Sunday, killing and injuring a number of civilians living in and around the capital of North Darfur. The displaced and activists condemned the ongoing violence.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga yesterday, Activist Hafez Ishag said that several buildings collapsed due to the indiscriminate shelling of El Fasher. The RSF, currently in control of the eastern and northeastern side of the city, used artillery and rocket launchers.

He explained that the RSF are stationed in the areas of Karkar, El Koma, and Mellit. Darfur Joint Force troops, made up of combatants of rebel movements that side with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), are deployed near the Sudanese-Libyan border and near Mellit. El Fasher is the last of the five Darfur state capitals not under control of the RSF.

"Shells fell on the Hajar Gadou wells, Gashlag El Jeish, the Saudi Hospital, and the Abu Shouk camp for the displaced. They also bombed the Grand Market and western parts of the city," he said. The injured were transferred to El Fasher Southern Hospital and the Abu Shouk camp health centre.

"Warplanes bombarded RSF sites east and northeast of El Fasher all day. The skies over El Fasher were only free of military aircraft for two hours," said Ishag.

The latest bombardment on El Fasher, which has been ongoing for weeks, stopped after airstrikes were carried out on the RSF sites and positions outside the city, the source said, causing a cautious calm to settle over the area.

Many residents sought refuge in safe areas in southern parts of El Fasher, others fled the city to the countryside or further south, to Shangil Tobaya south of El Fasher.

Activists from Abu Shouk camp for the displaced near El Fasher posted a video showing the effects of the RSF artillery shelling on the camp. The video showed the effects of destruction among the homes of the displaced.

The displaced condemned the indiscriminate bombing operations targeting them, and called on the RSF not to target the displaced and the homes of defenceless residents.

On May 15, the Darfur Union in the UK condemned the ongoing attacks by the RSF on the civilian population of El Fasher. "From 10th May to today, 15th May 2024, relentless shelling by the RSF has resulted in the deaths of close to 60 innocent civilians including children and left a staggering over 300 injured," wrote the organisation, pulling statistics from a Medecins Sans Frontieres report.

According to the North Darfur Ministry of Health, the violence has claimed the lives of 63 individuals and left 388 others injured. As the humanitarian crisis worsens, concerns have been raised regarding the scarcity of essential supplies, including food and water.

The statement was made on the same day that the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions on two RSF commanders, Ali Yagoub and Osman Hamid, due to their leading roles in RSF attacks on North Darfur and elsewhere in Sudan. These sanctions "are a welcome step, but they are not enough," said Darfur Union in the UK. "We urge the international community to take immediate and decisive action to stop the RSF's reign of terror, including targeting of their leaders."

The organisation also called on the international community to pressure the United Arab Emirates to stop the flow of weapons to Sudan, hold perpetrators accountable, and protect civilians by establishing a peacekeeping force and safe havens for displaced people.

"The RSF's desperate attempts to seize control of El Fasher by recruiting mercenaries and inflicting civilian casualties paint a grim picture. Their actions are not driven by any ideology other than the pursuit of personal gain and power. The international community must act swiftly and decisively before El Fasher descends into further chaos and a potential genocide unfolds," said Darfur Union in the UK.

On Sunday, British foreign secretary David Cameron called for those responsible for violence against civilians to be held accountable. "Thanks to open-source reporting, including that funded by the UK, we have detail about who on the ground is responsible. And we will continue to explore all levers to disrupt the funding of those perpetrating the violence."