Tanzania: MPs Unanimously Endorse Defence's 3.3tri/ - Spending Plan

21 May 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

DODOMA — Lawmakers have unanimously approved the 3.3 trillion/- spending plan of the Ministry of Defence and National Services for the 2024/25 financial year.

The presented budget focuses on nine key areas, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) by providing them with cutting-edge equipment and integrating advanced technology.

Tabling the budget, the docket minister, Dr. Stergomena Tax, said that 3 trillion/- is allocated for recurrent expenditures and 317.4 billion/- is for development projects.

She stated that in the forthcoming fiscal year, the Ministry will enhance the defence force with state-of-the-art military equipment, training, and human resources, noting that President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed the ministry to adopt technology to address changing technological patterns that present challenges in defence and security.

According to Dr. Tax, the Ministry will maintain a friendly and conducive working environment, ensure the safety of national borders, and continue to uphold peace.

