Somalia: Tropical Cyclone Laly Threatens Coastal Areas of Jubbaland, Southwest, and Benadir Region

Residents living near coastal areas have been advised to remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution (file photo).

Mogadishu — The National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) has issued a warning about the potential impact of Tropical Cyclone Laly, which is currently brewing in the Indian Ocean.

The cyclone is expected to affect the coastal areas of Jubbaland and Southwest States, as well as the Benadir region. Cities that may be severely affected include Mogadishu, Barawe, Kismayo, Marka, Jamame, and Badhadhe.

Residents living near coastal areas are advised to remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution in the face of this impending natural disaster. The SoDMA has urged the public to stay informed about the cyclone's progress and to follow any evacuation orders or safety guidelines issued by local authorities.

Tropical cyclones are known for their strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surges, which can lead to flooding, landslides, and structural damage. As such, it is crucial for residents in the affected areas to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.

The SoDMA has also called on local and international organizations to collaborate in preparing for the cyclone's potential impact. This includes ensuring that emergency response teams are adequately equipped and that relief supplies and medical assistance are readily available.

As the situation develops, it is essential for residents to stay updated through official channels, such as the SoDMA and local government websites, as well as through local radio and television broadcasts.

By remaining informed and prepared, the people of Jubbaland, Southwest States, and the Benadir region can help minimize the potential damage and loss of life caused by Tropical Cyclone Laly.