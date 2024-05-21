Kenya: Israel Mbonyi Confirms Concert in Kenya

After confirming Belgium and Uganda concerts in June and August respectively, Rwandan gospel musician Israel Mbonyi has added Kenya to his music tour.

The acclaimed musician, whose latest hit 'Nina Siri' continues to dominate the regional charts, confirmed that he is taking his sound to Nairobi on August 10.

Mbonyi told The New Times on Monday, May 20, that the public demand and the rapid growth of his fanbase in the Swahili-speaking country pushed him to headline a concert in Kenya.

"Yes, I am heading to Nairobi in August, and I believe this will be a massive show. Kenya has been good to me; I owe them a lot!" Mbonyi said, adding that he might extend his Kenya show to more cities.

This comes a few days after the 'Icyambu' hit maker announced dates for his Uganda music tour that will kick off in Kampala on August 24, at Millennial Grounds Lugogo, and stop in Mbarara the following day.

It is going to be a busy schedule of performance for the musician who also has another concert in Brussels, Belgium on June 8.

The Brusels show recently took an unexpected turn when the demand for tickets surpassed expectations, forcing organisers to move the event from Birmingham Palace to a Dome Events Hall whose capacity is way bigger than the former's.

It will be the musician's second time performing in Belgium, following another concert in 2023 which attracted more than 2,000 people.

His concert in Kenya comes at a perfect timing when Mbonyi is enjoying massive takeover of his previous album written and sung in Swahili, which continues to make waves in the country and the region at large.

The album holds hit tracks including 'Nina Siri' that gained close to 50 million views on different streaming platforms and won the attention of music lovers from Swahili-speaking countries including former Vice-President of Kenya, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, who posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) singing and dancing to the song.

Mbonyi is arguably one of the best Rwandan artistes of his generation. His work has been recognized in the gospel music industry, following nominations for the African Entertainment Awards USA and prizes from the Groove Awards Rwanda.

He won Rwanda's Isango Na Muzika Awards in 2023, winning Best Gospel Artiste and Male Artiste of the Year.