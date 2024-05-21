Ethiopia: German Extends Unreserved Support Foreducation Reform in Ethiopia

- The government of Germany would continue supporting Ethiopia's reform in the education sector, Ethio - German Sustainable Training and Education Program (STEP) stated.

STEPHead Mohammad Ali Khan told Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that thefocus of the Program is to improve quality and relevance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Ethiopia and support government reform to transform the subsector.

Mohammad said, "This program is funded by the German government and European Union and we closely work with training colleges, companies as well as support Ministry of Labor and Skills, Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations and other public and private sectors."

"We provide technical assistance to help build capacity of key actors for TVETand ourfocus is entirely on how we can improve quality and relevance of training by bringing together the private sector with public ones. For its evolutional process, we are working with over 200 institutes across Ethiopia,"he noted.

The Head also said, "People get training but they don't get jobs this is the main problem because the private sector isn't involved. Thus, when we involve the employers, they will know university industry-linkage and help create ample jobs."

He further noted thatnew project phase will start in December 2024 and the focus will be on supporting Ethiopian Ministry of Labor and Skills as well asthe private sector.

On behalf of German government, GIZ implements programs such as working in vocational training, climate change,and energy as well as on many projects which are undertaken in Ethiopia.

The German and Ethiopian governments have longstanding development cooperation since 1964 and Ethio-German sustainable Training and Education Programis working in Bahir Dar, Hawasa, Addis Ababa and Adama for effective implementation of vocational training.Learning from other experiences including European counterparts is also part of the capacity building program, he added.

"We also bring some other African nations here to help Ethiopiadraw important lessons. We have been providing training for TVET and chamber leaders and staffs by teaching them new things so as to bring international TVET system to Ethiopia.