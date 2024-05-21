Ethiopia: Authority Ahead to Build New History Museum

Nat'l Palace to be converted into museum

A new history museum that would showcase Ethiopia's significance as the birthplace of humanity would be built soon, the Ethiopian Heritages Authority announced.

The Ethiopian Heritages Authority Director-General Abebaw Ayalew mentioned the significance of Ethiopia as the birthplace of mankind. Despite this historical prominence, the country lacks any museum dedicated to showcase its status as the origins of humanity, leaving visitors and locals without a tangible representation of this remarkable heritage.

Recognizing the scarcity of museums in the country, plans are underway for the construction of a large national museum that describes Ethiopia at present and in the future. Among the planned projects, a museum dedicated to display the history of the human race, focusing on fossils and stone tools discovered throughout different periods.

In light of this, the director-general has emphasized the need to reevaluate and implement modifications to the existing design work.

Furthermore, Abebaw revealed plans for the National Palace to undergo a transformation into a museum, set to open its doors to the public in the coming months.

He highlighted the abundance of monuments housed within the National Palace. Efforts are underway to convert the site into a museum while preserving its architectural and historical integrity, ensuring that these precious artifacts can be admired by visitors."

Significant progress is being made in the museum sector, with the conversion of the National Palace offering a long-awaited opportunity to explore artifacts that have been inaccessible for many years. So, with the National Palace's transition into a museum, Ethiopia is embarking on a remarkable journey to preserve its rich heritage and make it more accessible to the public, fostering a deeper appreciation for the country's cultural legacy, the director-general emphasized.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The authority is providing substantial support in terms of professional expertise to existing and upcoming museums throughout the country. Moreover, the development of museums and the establishment of new ones in various parts of Ethiopia will remain a priority. The renovation of existing museums and the creation of visitor-friendly environments are also part of the agenda."

To fulfill the promise made in 2017, a budget will be allocated for the purpose of conducting the necessary design work and executing additional research-related activities.

To ensure effective monitoring and management of both existing and future museums across the nation, the Authority is collaborating with other concerned parties in drafting a proclamation for the establishment of a comprehensive museum organization, Abebaw remarked.