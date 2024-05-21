East Africa: IGAD Pins Hope in Elders, Personality's Role for Peace

The role of the Eminent Personalities Council, which was established last year, is indispensable in building and sustaining peace in the East African region, IGAD said.

Speaking at the Induction and Orientation Meeting IGAD Council of Eminent Personalities, IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu (PhD) stated that elders and the eminent personalities are critical voices of peace and development that can influence the society better than politicians.

The very reason for the establishment of the council is to support the endeavor of IGAD regarding peace and security, environment, migration, and cross border issues for the last 36 years as well as to boost the institution's effort by knowledgeable people, Workeneh (PhD) added.

Based upon their leverage and role in the society, the purpose of the eminent personalities from the eight member states is to make and assist all of IGAD's endeavors for peace while working together and become voice for the voiceless as well as to share experience. "As it is the beginning of a long road journey, we need representation of women and youth."

Even if IGAD had played a critical role to bring peace and security in the region such as in Somali, South Sudan, Ethiopian and other member states, he stressed that there are still challenges in the region.

The secretary general recalled the incident in Sudan which was the host of millions of refugees in their capital who are now refugees themselves. "More than eight million Sudanese are displaced, some are out of their homes and some are out of their country. This is the tragedy that is happening in front of us."

Despite the fact that the region is facing environmental change, flooding, food insecurity, illegal migration and other challenges including the unnecessary loss of lives due to instability, it remained resilient and navigated its challenges.

Emphasizing IGAD's commitment to make all resources available, Workeneh (PhD) urged the council members to take the responsibility seriously to tackle the challenges in the region by becoming a strong voice for the people that are suffering and losing their lives due to instability.

Justice Minister Gideon Timotheos(PhD) commended IGAD and his team for the initiative they have taken and leadership they have shown in bringing the council together. "I believe it is a critical initiative in a region that is ravaged by conflict and discord. For IGAD's aspiration to be realized, such councils have a greater role. Therefore, the government of Ethiopia reiterates its support for the initiative."

He went on saying: "Elders are the repositories of our communal wisdom and from this wisdom flows wise council and guidance which could be interpreted meaningfully in their works."

Mentioning the council's indispensable role in charting way forward peace, the Minister recapped the unwavering support of the government to IGAD and its all endeavors.

The Eminent Personalities will be appointed to advise on key pillars of cooperation at IGAD, including Peace and Security, Agriculture and Environment, Health and Social development, and Trade and regional integration, it was learnt.